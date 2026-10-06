/4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India on Tuesday night after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand at around 10:30 pm.
The tremors were reported in several parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas, with residents briefly experiencing shaking. The earthquake was also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.
According to the National Center for Seismology the epicenter was in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand with a depth of 13 km.
EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/58BGGnvY1V— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 6, 2026
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the tremors.
Earlier today, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolted parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The epicenter was recorded at West Kameng with a depth of 5 Km.
Both earthquakes were shallow in nature, making them potentially more likely to cause damage. However, no damage was reported, and further details are awaited.
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