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4.5 magnitude earthquake in Bay of Bengal triggers tremors in Visakhapatnam

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal triggered mild tremors across Visakhapatnam and nearby districts of Andhra Pradesh, with no casualties or damage reported.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
4.5 magnitude earthquake in Bay of Bengal triggers tremors in Visakhapatnam
Image Credit: Representative image: IANS

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