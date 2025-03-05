4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Myanmar-India Border
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Myanmar-India border region today.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, March 5, at 03:54. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake, stating that it occurred at a depth of 10 km.
EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/03/2025 03:54:49 IST, Lat: 17.13 N, Long: 95.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.
Our Website and App are down due to maintenance. We will be back soon, please bear with us. @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/ceY1d7Gv3q— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 4, 2025
