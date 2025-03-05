Advertisement
EARTHQUAKE IN MYANMAR

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Myanmar-India Border

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Myanmar-India border region today. 

Last Updated: Mar 05, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, March 5, at 03:54. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake, stating that it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

 

 

