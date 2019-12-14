4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar district

PALGHAR: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Palghar district at 5:22 am on Saturday morning, stated the India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to news agency ANI.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 20, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra at Dhundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar, Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had said.

Pahalgar's Dhundalwadi has been repeatedly experiencing tremors since November 2018.