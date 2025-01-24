4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, No Immediate Damage Reported

Assam Earthquake: A mild earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents but causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Tremors were felt in parts of the northeastern region shortly after midnight on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Officials confirmed no loss of life or damage to property from the tremors.

According to IANS, the NCS reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located in Myanmar at a depth of 106 km beneath the Earth's surface. The tremors were felt across several parts of the northeastern states, causing concern among residents.

This follows two successive earthquakes that jolted Manipur on Wednesday night. A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Pherzawl district, located near the borders of Mizoram and Assam, at a depth of 40 km. Forty-nine minutes later, a second quake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, hit Churachandpur district, bordering Mizoram and Myanmar, at a depth of 30 km.

Disaster management officials confirmed no immediate reports of casualties or property damage from these back-to-back quakes.

The recent tremors add to a series of seismic activities reported in the northeastern states this month. Manipur alone experienced six earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.1 to 3.8, across districts including Churachandpur, Tamenglong, Kamjong, and Kangpokpi. Meghalaya also reported a 4.1 magnitude quake in South West Khasi Hills on January 21.