Mustafabad Building Collapse: After a building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area, four people died and several are still feared to be trapped. The rescue and search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police is underway.

According to ANI, Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, informed about the deaths and said that eight to ten people are still feared trapped.

Lamba added that the incident took place at 3 am, and around 14 people were rescued. He said that the reason for the building collapse will be investigated.

He said, "The incident took place at 3 am. 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed… it was a four-storey building... a rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped."

#WATCH | Delhi: 4 people died after a building collapsed in the Mustafabad area; rescue and search operation is underway



8-10 people are still feared trapped, said Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District

The collapse of the building in Mustafabad was caught on camera.

#WATCH | Delhi: Mustafabad building collapse caught on camera.



As per Delhi Police, "Among the 10 people who were taken out, 4 succumbed. Rescue operations still underway"



(Source - local resident)

Talking to reporters, Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, stated that NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people, and they received a call about the incident around 2:50 am.

He said, " We received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am... we reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris... NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people..."

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer says, " We received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am...we reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working…

In another incident, one person was killed and two were injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm.

(with ANI inputs)