Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888170https://zeenews.india.com/india/4-dead-several-feared-trapped-after-building-collapses-in-delhis-mustafabad-rescue-on-video-2888170.html
NewsIndia
DELHI BUILDING COLLAPSE

4 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad, Rescue On - VIDEO

The collapse of the building in the Mustafabad area of Delhi was caught on camera. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

4 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad, Rescue On - VIDEO Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

Mustafabad Building Collapse: After a building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area, four people died and several are still feared to be trapped. The rescue and search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police is underway. 

According to ANI, Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, informed about the deaths and said that eight to ten people are still feared trapped. 

Lamba added that the incident took place at 3 am, and around 14 people were rescued. He said that the reason for the building collapse will be investigated. 

He said, "The incident took place at 3 am. 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed… it was a four-storey building... a rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped." 

The collapse of the building in Mustafabad was caught on camera. 

Talking to reporters, Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, stated that NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people, and they received a call about the incident around 2:50 am. 

He said, " We received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am... we reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris... NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people..."

In another incident, one person was killed and two were injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK