4 Delhi Schools Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Fire Officials On Spot, Say Police

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: Days after about 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats, four schools in the national capital received fresh warnings through emails. According to Delhi Police, four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails today.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from outside of Delhi Public School, East of Kailash - one of four schools that received bomb threats, via e-mail, today morning



Bomb detection team, fire officials present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/lhqR7avJqU December 13, 2024

Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, is one of the schools that has received threats. After receiving the information, fire officials and police rushed to the spot, but nothing suspicious was found, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

4 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails today. Fire officals and police on the spot. Nothing suspicious found yet: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

Earlier this week, most schools that received the threat suspended classes and sent students home.

On Monday, AAP voiced concern over bomb threats received by several Delhi schools and accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure the safety of residents in the national capital.

Responding to the allegations, the saffron party said that it was regrettable that AAP leaders, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, were encouraging hoax callers through their undue attention to the issue. About 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, a police official said.

Most schools that received the threat suspended classes and sent students home. AAP supremo Kejriwal said in a press conference, "The law and order situation in Delhi is getting worse every day. Now our children are not safe as bomb threats are received in many schools and this is not the first time."

There has been a blast outside a CRPF school in Rohini, so it is not that only threats are being received, he added. "I want to ask the Union home minister what he is doing to tackle this law and order situation. I would also request him to meet the people of Delhi and assure them of their safety and security," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal said in a post on X that Delhi never witnessed such poor law and order and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer to the city's people.

Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the Centre had failed in its only responsibility of providing safety to the people of Delhi. In a post on X, she said that from routine crimes of extortion, murders and shootings, now schools were receiving bomb threats.

"Delhi never had such pathetic law and order. The BJP-led central government has failed in its sole responsibility to provide safety to the city's people," she charged. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also expressed concern over the threats.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out Shah, saying he should come out of his "slumber". This is the second time this year that a large number of schools in Delhi received bomb threats.

Reacting to AAP's charges, the BJP's Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was regrettable that Kejriwal was giving "undue publicity and encouragement" to hoax callers.

In August, a 14-year-old school student sent out a threat email to dozens of schools as he didn't want to go to school, he said. "Can Kejriwal suggest some way to check such threat peddlers with no background in crime?"

"Many times, we have seen people sending threat calls to airports and railway stations as they are getting late in reaching there. It will be better if Kejriwal acts maturely while speaking on such issues," he said.

More than 200 schools, hospitals and important government installations received similar threats in May but the case remained unsolved as the sender had used a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to send the hoax e-mails.

With elections to the Delhi Assembly due in February, the BJP and AAP have been sparring over the city's law and order. AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is aiming to form a government in Delhi for the first time since 1998.

(With agencies inputs)