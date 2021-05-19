4 held in Delhi for posing as media persons, selling liquor at hefty prices amid lockdown

New Delhi: Four men were arrested on Wednesday (May 19) in Delhi for posing as media personnel and allegedly selling liquor at high rates as the national capital remained shut during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A case was lodged against Amit Malik (36), Ram Ashish (25), Pawan Kaushik (41) and Mohit Baisoya (21) at Kotla Mubarakpur police station for selling liquor at exorbitant prices during the lockdown. While 42 beer bottles and 18 bottles of whiskey were recovered from their possession during the raid, PTI reported.

“On Tuesday night, when a police team was patrolling in South Extension-1, Head Constable Satender received information that four persons were indulging in selling liquor at hefty prices due to the lockdown,” a senior police officer said.

A raid was conducted and the four men were caught near AIIMS underpass Ring Road when they arrived in a car full of liquor supply.

The police recovered a fake media ID card carried by Malik. A car and three scooters have also been seized from the accused. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 24 in order to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)

