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4 lakh elderly people from Punjab have so far gone on pilgrimage: Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann informed that a total of 15 buses carrying devotees from five districts, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, have departed from Hoshiarpur for different religious destinations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
4 lakh elderly people from Punjab have so far gone on pilgrimage: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: X/Bhagwant Mann

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