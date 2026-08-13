/4 lakh elderly people from Punjab have so far gone on pilgrimage: Arvind Kejriwal

Before flagging off the buses carrying pilgrims, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “For the people, this is a very big opportunity in their lives to go on a pilgrimage. We just went inside the buses as well. The buses are very excellent, comfortable and air-conditioned. People do not need to spend anything. The Bhagwant Mann Government will bear all the expenses for travel, stay and food. Very good hotels have been arranged for the devotees. Good buses have also been arranged after they reach there, so there is no need to worry.”