4 more Punjab MLAs test positive for coronavirus COVID-19, total jumps to 33

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday (September 3) informed that four more MLAs in the state have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus positive legislators in Punjab to 33. There are 117 MLAs in Punjab Assembly.

"Four of our MLAs, Randeep Nabha, Angad Singh, Aman Arora and Parminder Dhindsa, have tested Covid-19 positive. Wish them all a speedy recovery. Fight against Covid-19 is real and the onus is on all of us to observe full precautions, to test, and if found positive, to start treatment quickly," CM Singh tweeted.

4 of our MLAs, Randeep Nabha, Angad Singh, Aman Arora & Parminder Dhindsa have tested #Covid19 positive. Wish them all a speedy recovery.

Fight against Covid is real & the onus is on all of us to observe full precautions, to test, & if found positive, to start treatment quickly. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 3, 2020

Notably, five ministers in Punjab government have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 cases and 1,043 fatalities. The total tally in the country mounted to 38,53,407 which includes 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured cases and 67,376 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Though, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 1.76 per cent is one of the lowest in the world while global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India has been reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest, while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,08,306 cases and 24,903 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,45,139 cases and 4,053 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.