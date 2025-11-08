PM Modi Flags Off New Vande Bharat Express Trains: Schedule, Routes, Time Table For 4 New Services

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains, significantly boosting premium rail connectivity across major routes in India.

Delighted to flag off four Vande Bharat trains. These will enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort for citizens.

The self-propelled Vande Bharat Express has become the hallmark of modern Indian railway travel, and it aims at offering faster and more comfortable experiences over short to medium distances.

The new routes connect important hubs across North and South India - namely Varanasi-Khajuraho, Bengaluru-Ernakulam, Lucknow Junction-Saharanpur, and Firozpur Cantt-Delhi.

New Vande Bharat Routes And Schedule Overview

The four newly launched Vande Bharat Express services are fully air-conditioned train sets capable of reaching a maximum speed of 180 kmph, though their operational speed on certified sections is capped at 160 kmph.

All four routes will operate six days a week, with varying non-operational days. The Firozpur Cantt-Delhi service (Train No. 26462) will depart at 7:55 AM to arrive at 2:35 PM, taking 6 hours and 40 minutes, and will not run on Wednesdays, while the return journey (Train No. 26461) leaves Delhi at 4:00 PM.

The Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat (Train No. 26422) departs at 5:25 AM, reaching Khajuraho in 7 hours and 45 minutes at 1:10 PM, with Thursdays being its non-operational day; the return train (Train No. 26421) departs at 3:20 PM. Connecting South India, the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat (Train No. 26651) departs KSR Bengaluru at 5:10 AM, arriving at 1:50 PM (8 hours 40 minutes travel time), and will not run on Wednesdays; the return train (Train No. 26652) departs at 2:20 PM.

Finally, the Lucknow Junction-Saharanpur Vande Bharat (Train No. 26504) leaves Lucknow at 5:00 AM, arriving at 12:45 PM in 7 hours and 45 minutes, with the service remaining suspended on Mondays; the return train (Train No. 26503) departs Saharanpur at 3:00 PM.

Detailed Route Information

1. Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Train No. 26462/26461 This train will link Punjab with the National Capital, stopping at Faridkot, Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, and Panipat.

2. Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express: Train No. 26422/26421 This train will further improve connectivity to the famous temple town.

3. Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26651/26652): Connecting Karnataka and Kerala, this service will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

4. Lucknow Junction-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26504/26503): This service connects Eastern and Western UP, making stops at Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareily, Moradabad, Najibabad, and Roorkee.

Premium Passenger Amenities

The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with aircraft-style features to enhance the passenger experience:

Comfort: European-style seats, rotating seats in the Executive class, and fully sealed gangways.

Convenience: Modular mini pantry, wider luggage racks, personalized reading lights, and bio-vacuum toilets.

Performance: Faster acceleration and deceleration for reduced travel time, and automatic transit doors.

