4 soldiers, 2 civilians killed after avalanche hits eight-member patrolling team in Siachen

At least four soldiers got martyred and two civilian porters lost their lives after an avalanche hit an eight-member team of Army personnel in northern Siachen Glacier on Monday. It is learnt that the Army team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them around 3:30 pm.

Army sources added that the whole team got trapped under snow and troops had launched search and rescue operations. It is learnt that a team of Leh police was also rushed to the spot to help the Army in rescuing the trapped soldiers.

The avalanche took place in the northern glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above. Located at height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range, the Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth. It is the highest militarised zone in the world and the soldiers posted in this area have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Notably, avalanches and landslides are common at Siachen Glacier during the winters and temperatures in this region can fall to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.