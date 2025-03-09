Advertisement
4 Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai

The BMC officials said that the contract workers were suffocated and were taken to JJ Hospital by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, where they were declared brought dead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
4 Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

At least four contract workers lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36), and Imandu Shaikh (38), as reported by news agency ANI.

The fifth worker, Purhan Shaikh (31), who was also present at the water tank, has been admitted to the hospital and is under treatment. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the incident took place at 12.29 pm near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada, in Mumbai and was reported at 1.35 pm by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The BMC officials said that the contract workers were suffocated and were taken to JJ Hospital by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, where they were declared brought dead. One of the workers has been admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking on the incident, JJ Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Kate says, "At 12.30 pm, we received information that four people are stuck in a water tank at Bismillah Space Tower, which is under construction. We found that four people were unconscious in the tank. The fire brigade reached the spot, rescued them, and took them to the JJ Hospital... Four people have died, and one is under treatment..."

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(With agency Inputs)

