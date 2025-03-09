4 Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai

At least four contract workers lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36), and Imandu Shaikh (38), as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Four contract workers died of suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada: BMC



(Visuals from Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area) pic.twitter.com/yy3E8WjOi4 March 9, 2025

The fifth worker, Purhan Shaikh (31), who was also present at the water tank, has been admitted to the hospital and is under treatment. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the incident took place at 12.29 pm near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada, in Mumbai and was reported at 1.35 pm by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The BMC officials said that the contract workers were suffocated and were taken to JJ Hospital by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, where they were declared brought dead. One of the workers has been admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking on the incident, JJ Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Kate says, "At 12.30 pm, we received information that four people are stuck in a water tank at Bismillah Space Tower, which is under construction. We found that four people were unconscious in the tank. The fire brigade reached the spot, rescued them, and took them to the JJ Hospital... Four people have died, and one is under treatment..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the death of 4 workers while cleaning a water tank, JJ Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Kate says, "At 12.30 pm, we received information that four people are stuck in a water tank at Bismillah Space Tower, which is under construction. We found… https://t.co/dDQ5MYBiN0 pic.twitter.com/kKPjxnEmYr — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

(With agency Inputs)