40 stealth jets now, more later? India’s Su-57 plan that could tip air power balance in the region

New Delhi: India may be preparing a major move in its fighter jet plans, and this time the approach looks both fast and long-term. Reports suggest that New Delhi is exploring the purchase of ready-made Sukhoi Su-57 jets even as talks for building a more advanced version in India move ahead.

However, there is official word so far from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in this regard. Still, the idea fits with what has been discussed over the past few months. Talks on producing an upgraded version, the Sukhoi Su-57M1, in India had reached an advanced stage earlier this year.

A boost before a bigger plan

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People familiar with the talks say India is looking at buying around 40 fully built Su-57 jets in the first phase. Instead of waiting for years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wants fifth-generation capability in its fleet as soon as possible.

This early purchase would act as a bridge. India’s own fifth-generation project, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is still years away from full service and is expected closer to 2040.

By bringing in the Su-57 now, the IAF can start training pilots, testing tactics and building support systems much earlier.

A strategy India has used before

Two decades ago, India brought in base models of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and later moved to large-scale production at home. That approach helped build both skills and infrastructure over time.

A similar model now seems to be on the table. First, import the jets. Then move to local production once the upgraded version is ready for export.

What the present Su-57 brings

Even the export version of the Su-57 would be the most advanced aircraft in India’s present fleet. It comes with better stealth features, integrated sensors and the ability to carry long-range weapons.

Pilots and engineers get hands-on experience with systems that are different from older aircraft. This experience becomes useful when more advanced versions come later.

What changes with the M1 variant

The next major step is expected with the Su-57M1. This version brings major upgrades across the board. At the centre of it is a new engine – the AL-51F-1 engine. It offers higher thrust, better fuel use and lower maintenance compared to earlier engines.

Experts say this could improve performance to a level that competes closely with aircraft like China’s Chengdu J-20 and even challenges older designs such as the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor.

The M1 also features a redesigned body for better flight stability at high speeds. Its design, along with hidden weapon bays, is meant to reduce detection. The aircraft is also expected to carry a new set of sensors to improve target tracking and deal better with electronic interference.

Why this matters now

The timing of this move is not random. China is expanding its fleet of J-20 stealth fighters, and Pakistan has added newer aircraft like the Chengdu J-10C to its lineup.

Adding a platform like the Su-57 changes the equation in the region. It gives the Air Force the ability to operate deeper inside contested airspace and handle complex missions with more flexibility.

A deal beyond only buying jets

What makes this plan stand out is the level of cooperation being discussed. Reports suggest Russia has offered extensive technology sharing, including access to source code and even a joint development model.

If that moves forward, India could customise its version of the aircraft with local systems, weapons and software. There are also indications that a two-seat version tailored for Indian needs could be explored.

If confirmed, this move would serve two purposes at once. It would give the IAF an immediate upgrade in capability and also support long-term plans for building advanced fighters in India.

As India works on its own next-generation aircraft, the Su-57 and its upgraded version could bridge the shortfall and keep the Air Force prepared for the years ahead.