New Delhi: Breaking the protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday. PM Modi’s address will begin around 9.15 pm, according to ANI.

The PM will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. A PMO release earlier said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Nearly 400 ‘Ragis’ and children from different parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the occasion. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organized. The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

His death anniversary is commemorated as ‘Shaheedi Divas’ every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.

The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.

