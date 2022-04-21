हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parkash Purab

400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation from Red Fort today

The PM will address the gathering from Red Fort and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation from Red Fort today

New Delhi: Breaking the protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday. PM Modi’s address will begin around 9.15 pm, according to ANI.

The PM will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.  A PMO release earlier said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Nearly 400 ‘Ragis’ and children from different parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the occasion. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. 

Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organized. The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

His death anniversary is commemorated as ‘Shaheedi Divas’ every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.

The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Parkash PurabGuru Tegh BahadurNarendra ModiRed FortPM Modi's address to nation today
Next
Story

Local BJP leader shot dead outside his home in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Must Watch

PT22M52S

DNA: Jahangirpuri — Do bulldozers also have religion?