42 arrested, 150 booked for attacking police team in Uttar Pradesh' Bareilly

Bareilly: At least 42 people were arrested a almost 150 were booked under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) for allegedly attacking a police team when they were trying to enforce lockdown in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The attack on policemen took place on April 6.

"Locals attacked two policemen when they were trying to enforce lockdown in Karampur Chaudhary village under Izzatnagar Police Station in Bareilly today. Later, a mob of around 200 people created ruckus at the police station," Bareilly City SP Ravindra Kumar told PTI. "IPS Abhishek Verma and some other police personnel have sustained injuries in the attack. We have taken some people into custody and booked them under Section 144 of CrPC, relevant sections of IPC," he added.

He added that police have video of the incident that they will punish the people involved in it. "We have videos of the incident and we will identify the people involved in this. We have identified a few of them, rest will be identified and punished. We will deal with this hooliganism strictly," he added.

Meanwhile, six more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 314. Of the total cases, 166, which is more than 50 per cent, are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. So far, the state authorities have identified 1,600 people associated with the Jamaat. Of them, 1,200 have been quarantined.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 37 districts.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported three coronavirus deaths, one each from Basti, Meerut and Varanasi.