42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash Incident; Many Believed To Be From Hyderabad | What We Know So Far

A devastating road accident in Saudi Arabia has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 40 Indian pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina, with many of the victims said to be from Hyderabad. According to authorities, the bus caught fire after a collision with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and took to social media, writing, "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities."

Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed on Monday that at least 42 people from his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency were on the ill-fated vehicle.

“I just got to know that 42 pilgrims of two travel agencies from Hyderabad were going from Mecca to Medina in a bus when it caught fire. It is not confirmed, but one person has survived,” Owaisi told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in… https://t.co/oiPCgAz4tZ pic.twitter.com/jTuf2kCZPf — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

He added that he had spoken to Abu George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. “He assured me that they are gathering information about the matter. I also contacted the two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary,” Owaisi said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep concern over the tragedy and directed officials to work closely with the Indian embassy authorities to obtain accurate information and assist affected families.

Bus accident in Saudi Arabia | A resident of Hyderabad said, "Five members of my family went to Saudi Arabia and on the way to Medinah, the bus carrying them met with an accident and we have information that all people present in the bus died...We request the government to make proper arrangements to bring the bodies to India..."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Bus accident in Saudi Arabia | A resident of Hyderabad, says, "Five members of my family went to Saudi Arabia and on the way to Medinah, the bus carrying them met with an accident and we have information that all people present in the bus died...We… pic.twitter.com/xAx20EMbHZ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed his anguish. “Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he posted on X.

A resident of Hyderabad, Mufti Asifullah said, "A batch of 45-46 members went to Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad...The bus carrying them caught fire, and as soon as we received information, we contacted Al Makkah Tours & Travels. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with me...We urge the government to allow us to go to Saudi Arabia. Seven members of my family went to Saudi Arabia..."

Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, said, "Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia...They went to Saudi Arabia last week...We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India...They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca..."

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah described the incident as “tragic” and established a 24×7 control room. The helpline number issued is 8002440003.

Telangana’s Minister for Minorities Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin, voiced his sorrow, noting that several of the victims were from Hyderabad.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident,” he said on X.

He added that the Chief Minister had immediately instructed officials to gather full details and liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy. “A dedicated control room has been set up to assist families and monitor the situation closely: 79979 59754; 99129 19545,” Azharuddin said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao also expressed grief over the tragedy. “The death of several pilgrims from Hyderabad in a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia is deeply saddening. We express our deepest condolences to their families,” he said.

KTR urged the government to ensure that those injured receive proper medical attention and called for close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to intensify relief efforts, especially as many of the deceased are believed to be Hyderabad residents.

Former minister T. Harish Rao said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 42 Umrah pilgrims, including many from Telangana. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I urge the Telangana Government and the Government of India to extend all possible support to the victims’ families.”

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha also demanded swift action. “Shocked to learn that at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, several from Hyderabad, are feared dead after their bus from Mecca to Madina collided with a diesel tanker,” she wrote, urging the Union Government and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to work closely with Saudi authorities to assist the families.

(With Agencies' Input)