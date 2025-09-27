Ladakh police have arrested 44 people, including prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, in connection with the September 24 violence in Leh, Director General of Police (DGP) SD Singh Jamwal said on Saturday, adding that Wangchuk's connection with Pakistan raised questions over his visits to the neighbouring countries.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that the police have nabbed the main orchestrators of the violence, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He said, "We have arrested 44 people so far...The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges."

Pakistan Angle In Probe

DGP Jamwal also alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk has links with Pakistan and questioned his visits to neighbouring countries.

He said that the police arrested a Pakistani PIO, who was in touch with Wangchuk.

"We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done." He said, ANI reported.

He also accused Wangchuk of instigating violence in Leh.

"Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation," he added.

Meanwhile, Activist Wangchuk has been arrested in Jodhpur Central Jail after his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said.

On Friday, Wangchuk's arrested amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire.

