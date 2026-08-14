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45-48% drop in road accident fatalities on SSF-patrolled stretches: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

The Punjab SSF, introduced as a dedicated force for highway safety, focuses exclusively on patrolling designated stretches of highways and major roads. Unlike conventional policing, SSF personnel are not diverted for routine law-and-order duties, with their primary focus being road safety, rapid response, and assistance to accident victims.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
45-48% drop in road accident fatalities on SSF-patrolled stretches: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

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45-48% drop in road accident fatalities on SSF-patrolled stretches: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav
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