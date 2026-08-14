/45-48% drop in road accident fatalities on SSF-patrolled stretches: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Meanwhile, SDGP (Traffic & Road Safety Punjab) Amardeep Singh Rai said, "Regular police are trained for law and order, which is a very different and broad skillset. The SSF, on the other hand, received highly specialised training with a clear, non-negotiable priority: saving lives. The SSF personnel were put through specific training modules on emergency response and first aid, including training from the Red Cross, and are trained in ‘crash investigation’. The entire force is built around one concept: the platinum 10 minutes, which mandates reaching an accident victim within six to eight minutes to provide immediate medical relief before the ambulance or hospital takes over."