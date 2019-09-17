46% Mumbai college students addicted to child porn, 10% girls go for abortion during college: Survey

Mumbai: A survey conducted by a private body revealed that children among the age group of 16-22 years in Mumbai have been extensively turning to pornography and adult content. The survey was conducted under the supervision of the Rescue Research and Training Charitable Trust (private institution) whose main objective was to know the impact of pornography on college-going students, in the age group of 16-22.

The survey was conducted on almost 500 students from 30 English Medium college in Mumbai and following datas were collected on the basis of interaction.

1.At least 33 percent boys and 24 percent girl are involved in the practice of sexting and have shared their nude pictures on phones.

2.At least 40 percent of college students watch rape-related and violent videos on their phones and computers/laptops. As per the survey, a boy watch at least 40 rape videos every week and over 20 lakh rape-related videos are watched in Mumbai every day.

3. At least 63 percent boys admitted that after watching violent porn videos, they expressed their desire to commit a gang-rape. While 25 percent of male students admitted that watching such videos triggered a desire to commit the act.

4.About 60 percent of the boys admitted to have used escort services after watching porn videos. The reason behind this is that most porn sites flash numbers of escort services on their page, which attract viewers.

5. 46 percent of male students accepted that they are addicted to child pornography. This promotes human trafficking of young girls at an increasing number, who are used in the business.

6. A shocking data that came out during the survey was that at least 10 percent college going girls undergo abortion surgeries because of pornography. At least 4,000 college girls get pregnant and go for abortion in Mumbai every month.

Steps needed to be taken in the direction :

1. Cyber ethics required in syllabus at college level.

2. The porn blocking system should be strengthened because in most cases, students suceed in bypassing the firewall.

3. Stringent laws are needed agaist pornography and porn content being shared on internet and available elsewhere.

Psychologists have linked pornography to a type of cancer which provokes a person's violence, leading to repeated incidents of rape or molestation of women. Psychologists say that in order to protect children from this, elders in a family should pay more attention towards their children. This they say as they believe that a child, out of loneliness, may get attracted towards adult or pornogaphic content, which will soon turn into an addiction.