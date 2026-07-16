A major tragedy was averted on Thursday when 47 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims had a narrow escape after the sleeper bus they were traveling in caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Karool in the Ramban district.
The bus (registration number RJ27PC-9921), carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan, was en route from Srinagar to Jammu when it suddenly caught fire. The prompt actions of the passengers and the rapid response from security and emergency teams ensured that no lives were lost and no injuries were sustained.
Upon receiving reports of the incident, rescue teams—comprising personnel from the police, CRPF, Army, SDRF, and local fire and emergency services—rushed to the scene alongside local volunteers. Together, they launched a coordinated firefighting and rescue operation. All 47 passengers, as well as the driver and the conductor, were safely evacuated before the flames could engulf the entire vehicle.
It is a great relief that there were no casualties or injuries reported. Traffic on the national highway was briefly disrupted during the firefighting operation, but it was restored shortly thereafter.
Officials have stated that an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.
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