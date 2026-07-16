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  • /47 Amarnath pilgrims escape unhurt as bus catches fire in J&K's Ramban

47 Amarnath pilgrims escape unhurt as bus catches fire in J&K's Ramban

The bus, carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan, was en route from Srinagar to Jammu when it suddenly caught fire. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
47 Amarnath pilgrims escape unhurt as bus catches fire in J&K's Ramban
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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