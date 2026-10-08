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  • /CM Yogi hands UP Police appointment letters to 470 sportspersons today, calls merit new sporting culture

CM Yogi hands UP Police appointment letters to 470 sportspersons today, calls merit new sporting culture

He also spoke about how sportspersons were ignored before 2017 and about the sports policy brought in afterwards.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
CM Yogi hands UP Police appointment letters to 470 sportspersons today, calls merit new sporting culture

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