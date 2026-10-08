/CM Yogi hands UP Police appointment letters to 470 sportspersons today, calls merit new sporting culture

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has built a healthier sporting culture since 2017, and he asked the state's youth and citizens to take note of the change. In his words, "Merit on the field, recognition for achievements and opportunities for talented sportspersons to serve the nation together represent the new sporting culture of the 'New Uttar Pradesh'."
He also spoke about how sportspersons were ignored before 2017 and about the sports policy brought in afterwards.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that appointment letters will be handed over today to 470 sportspersons selected in the Uttar Pradesh Police under the skilled sportsperson quota. They include 43 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police), 295 Constables (Civil Police) and 132 Constables (PAC).
मैदान में मेधा, उपलब्धि पर सम्मान और प्रतिभा को राष्ट्र सेवा का अवसर, यही 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की नई खेल संस्कृति है। इसी संस्कृति को आगे बढ़ाते हुए आज उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में कुशल खिलाड़ी कोटे के अंतर्गत चयनित 43 उप निरीक्षक (नागरिक पुलिस), 295 आरक्षी (नागरिक पुलिस) एवं 132 आरक्षी (पीएसी) सहित कुल 470 खिलाड़ियों को नियुक्ति-पत्र प्रदान किए जाएंगे। आज खिलाड़ियों के लिए खुल रहे सरकारी सेवा के ये द्वार उस बदलाव की तस्वीर भी हैं, जो उत्तर प्रदेश ने वर्ष 2017 के बाद देखा है। इससे पहले खेल कोटा उपेक्षित था और भर्तियों में प्रतिभा से अधिक सिफारिश व पहुंच की चर्चा होती थी। डबल इंजन सरकार ने खेल प्रतिभाओं को रोजगार व सुरक्षित भविष्य से जोड़ा है। इसी का परिणाम है कि विभिन्न विभागों में अब तक 534 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों की सीधी भर्ती हो चुकी है, जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में 866 अन्य खिलाड़ियों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया भी आगे बढ़ रही है। सभी चयनित खिलाड़ियों को उनके स्वर्णिम भविष्य हेतु अनंत शुभकामनाएं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 8, 2026
He wrote that government service opening up for sportspersons shows how much Uttar Pradesh has changed since 2017.
Earlier, he said, the sports quota was neglected, and recruitment was discussed more in terms of recommendations and influence than talent.
The Chief Minister said his double-engine government has linked sporting talent with jobs and a secure future. As a result, more than 534 sportspersons have been directly recruited so far across various departments, and recruitment of another 866 sportspersons in the Uttar Pradesh Police is also under way.
He also wished all the selected sportspersons a bright and successful future.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.