Manipur Earthquake: 5.2-magnitude tremors strike Kamjong; No casualties

Manipur Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Manipur early Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was in Kamjong, and the tremor was recorded at 5:59:33 IST.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 62 kilometres beneath the surface, indicating a moderately deep seismic event.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur."

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A day earlier, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning, the country's weather agency said.

An 80-centimetre tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The 4:53 pm quake registered an upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as cited by state media Kyodo.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 100 km ENE of Miyako, Japan," the USGS said. The earthquake's magnitude was initially estimated at 7.4 but was later revised upward.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of quakes of a similar scale for a week, Kyodo reported. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

The Japanese weather agency issued tsunami warnings for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate prefectures, forecasting waves of up to 3 metres to arrive immediately.

No abnormalities were reported at the Higashidori and Onagawa nuclear plants in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures, or at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power plants in Fukushima Prefecture, according to their operators, as cited by the Kyodo news agency.

Addressing reporters at her office, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people in quake-affected areas to evacuate to higher ground. JR East said it had suspended services of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations.