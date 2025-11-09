Advertisement
5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands

06 pm (IST) on Sunday, with the epicenter located 90 km away, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
