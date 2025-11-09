5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Islands
06 pm (IST) on Sunday, with the epicenter located 90 km away, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.
Trending Photos
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck India’s Andaman Islands at 12:06 pm (IST) on Sunday, with the epicenter located 90 km away, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.
EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/uJB3jaDDI9— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 9, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement