Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959848https://zeenews.india.com/india/5-9-magnitude-earthquake-jolts-assam-tremors-felt-in-guwahati-2959848.html
NewsIndia
ASSAM EARTHQUAKE

5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Assam on Sunday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. Tremors were reportedly felt in Guwahati and surrounding areas.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt In GuwahatiRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Assam on Sunday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. Tremors were reportedly felt in Guwahati and surrounding areas.

 

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake struck Udalguri, Assam, at 4:41 PM IST, occurring at a shallow depth of 5 km.

"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 14/09/2025 16:41:50 IST, Lat: 26.78 N, Long: 92.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam," NCS said in a post on X.

 

 

Reacting to the tremor, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described it as a major earthquake and extended his prayers for the safety and well-being of all residents.

"Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert," Sonowal said in a post on X. 

 

A user on X described the earthquake in Guwahati as a terrifying experience, saying it felt life-threatening and caused prolonged jolting.

“I can’t even imagine… earthquakes used to happen before, but this one felt life-threatening. It was as if the bed was swinging, jolting for a long time. About 5–6 years ago, there was a 6.9-magnitude quake, and smaller ones keep happening from time to time,” he said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK