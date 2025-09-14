5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt In Guwahati
An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Assam on Sunday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. Tremors were reportedly felt in Guwahati and surrounding areas.
Prelim M5.9 Earthquake Assam, India Sep-14 11:11 UTC, updates https://t.co/BvAO6ecmEy — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) September 14, 2025
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake struck Udalguri, Assam, at 4:41 PM IST, occurring at a shallow depth of 5 km.
"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 14/09/2025 16:41:50 IST, Lat: 26.78 N, Long: 92.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam," NCS said in a post on X.
EQ of M: 5.8, On: 14/09/2025 16:41:50 IST, Lat: 26.78 N, Long: 92.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fGgMfM05Lb — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 14, 2025
Reacting to the tremor, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described it as a major earthquake and extended his prayers for the safety and well-being of all residents.
"Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert," Sonowal said in a post on X.
Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert! #Earthquake — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 14, 2025
A user on X described the earthquake in Guwahati as a terrifying experience, saying it felt life-threatening and caused prolonged jolting.
“I can’t even imagine… earthquakes used to happen before, but this one felt life-threatening. It was as if the bed was swinging, jolting for a long time. About 5–6 years ago, there was a 6.9-magnitude quake, and smaller ones keep happening from time to time,” he said.
