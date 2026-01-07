5 Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting During MCD Demolition Near Turkman Gate; 10 Arrested | Video

Five police officers were injured in stone-pelting during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD on encroached land near Turkman Gate, police said.

According to officials, stones were thrown at police personnel late at night as authorities attempted to clear the area.

"Stones were pelted at the Police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Overall, the process was very smooth. Four to five officers suffered minor injuries. As soon as we receive the CCTV, ground, and body camera footage, we will identify the perpetrators and take legal action," DCP Nidhin Valsan said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi | Debris being cleared from the area near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, where a demolition drive was carried out by the MCD last night. pic.twitter.com/i8Rpf7LVQb — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the incident and detained 10 individuals for questioning. Efforts are also underway to establish the identities of those involved in the stone-pelting using CCTV footage, ground visuals, and body-camera recordings of police personnel, ANI reported.

Police officials said the situation in the area is under control, with sufficient security measures in place to ensure the demolition drive proceeds smoothly, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Delhi | Security heightened in the area near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, where a demolition drive was carried out by the MCD last night.



Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident. The… pic.twitter.com/CMsUBUDfVl — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2026

The anti-encroachment action follows a High Court order dated November 12, 2025, directing authorities to remove illegal encroachments around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Ramlila Maidan. The order instructed officials to clear a large portion of the encroached government land within three months. In compliance, authorities deployed approximately 17 bulldozers to remove illegal structures from the area.

The demolition drive was carried out despite ongoing legal proceedings related to the site.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice in response to a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Ilahi, challenging the MCD's plan to remove alleged encroachments on land near the mosque and a graveyard adjacent to Ramlila Maidan. However, civic authorities stated that the action was carried out in accordance with court orders regarding illegal constructions.

Residents strongly protested the demolition, claiming it was done without proper consultation and would harm the community. Meanwhile, civic authorities reiterated that the drive was legal and aimed at reclaiming government land.