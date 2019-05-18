5 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Unnao: Five people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a bus accident on the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Saturday.

Unnao: 5 dead, more than 30 injured after a bus rammed into a tractor trolley on Lucknow-Agra expressway pic.twitter.com/hVznRr2XlM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2019

The accident happened near Devkhari village which comes under the Bangarmau police station.

The incident happened when a bus carrying passengers from Delhi to Bihar overturned after ramming into a tractor trolley.

More than a dozen injured people have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma centre for further treatment. Further details in this regard are awaited.