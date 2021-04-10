5 dead in Cooch Behar firing, Election Commission adjourns polls at booth no. 126 in West Bengal's Sitalkuchi

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission ordered adjournment of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal amid reports of violence on Saturday (April 10). A spokesperson of the poll panel said the decision was based on an interim report filed by special observers. Detailed reports have been sought from them and the state Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm.

The decision comes against the backdrop of five persons being killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who 'attempted to snatch their rifles', in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday. The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer told PTI.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday sought explanation from the Election Commission over the death of five persons, who were shot allegedly by central forces at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of assembly elections. "We are sad to say with deep concern that firing by central forces has left four dead and four injured at Mathabhanga. We also want to say that the central forces are committing crimes and crossing all limits. The EC should come out with an explanation," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sitalkuchi on April 11 and take stock of the situation. The Trinamool in planning to hold a protest over the incident and demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over Cooch Behar firing in which five people lost their lives.

Sen said when Mamata had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice issued a showcause notice. "Now, the people of the state want to showcause the EC about how this unfortunate event unfolded," she said. The TMC leader said the BJP is playing mind games and resorting to pressure tactics.

"Mamata Banerjee has already won the Nandigram seat by a huge margin. BJP is merely selling a dream to its party workers," Sen said. She also shared clippings of purported videos, one of which showed central forces vandalising TMC camps at night.