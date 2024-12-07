5 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Plunges Into Lake In Telangana

Telangana Car Accident: At least five people were killed and another person sustained injuries after a car fell into a lake at Jalalpur village in Pochampalli police station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana. The accident occurred after the driver of the car lost control.

Speaking about the car accident, Pochampalli Police Station Sub-inspector said that the victims in the accident were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony. Police have registered a case, and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem.

According to locals, the car, running at a high speed, lost control, veered off the road, and plunged into the lake in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, according to an India Today report.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of Telangana police arrived at the spot and rushed the injured person to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The police team also recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for postmortem.

According to police, people who died following the accident were identified as Vamsi (23), Dignesh (21), Harsha (21), Balu (19), and Vinay (21). The person who sustained injuries was identified as Manikanth (21), police said, adding that all were residents of Hyderabad. A video from the spot showed the police team, along with locals, trying to recover the car from the lake.