5 Lok Sabha MPs test coronavirus positive ahead of Parliament monsoon session

New Delhi: Ahead of the Parliament session which is scheduled to begin on Monday, as many as five members of the Lok Sabha have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The coronavirus tests of other miniters are still underway.

It has been made mandatory for all members of both the Houses to undergo a COVID-19 test before attending the Parliamentary session.

The members have been asked to get their test done within 72 hours before the start of the Parliamentary session at any hospital/laboratory authorised by the government or at Parliament House Complex.

Earlier, the all-party meeting which was to be held this year prior to the monsoon session of the Parliament was cancelled due to coronavirus, the government said. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was scheduled to hold the all-party meeting.

The all-party meeting is held to discuss the agenda and set targets before the Parliament session. In the meeting, the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman discuss the issues and the list of Bills to be introduced in the session.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, this year several changes have been made for the Parliament session. A strict guideline will be followed which includes four hour sessions every day. The duration of zero hour has also been reduced to half an hour and questions will be answered in writing.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the Rajya Sabha chamber, galleries, and the Lok Sabha chamber will be used to seat members--57 of whom will be accommodated in the chamber and 51 in galleries of Rajya Sabha. The remaining 136 will be seated in the chamber of Lok Sabha.

Further four large display screens have been installed in the chamber to show the members speaking and there will be seamless live telecast of the proceedings on Rajya Sabha TV. Additionaly, six smaller display screens and audio consoles have been installed in the four galleries.

Various Parliamentary papers including List of Business, Bulletins, Bills/ and ordinances would be sent to members only through an electronic mechanism.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu too underwent a COVID-19 test ahead of the monsoon session in Parliament, informed the Vice President`s Secretariat on Sunday.