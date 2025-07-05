5 MNS Workers Detained Over Vandalism—Check What Happened in Mumbai’s Worli

Five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were detained in connection with the vandalism at an entrepreneur's office in Worli, police said on Saturday.

The accused MNS workers allegedly vandalized Sushil Kedia's office after he made controversial remarks against the MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Do note @RajThackeray I dont know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I ahve made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I wont learn Marathi. Kya… — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 3, 2025

Kedia Apologizes For Remarks

Meanwhile, Sushil Kedia, who found himself at the center of the controversy, has said that he made these remarks against the MNS and its chief Raj Thackeray in haste and has now realized his mistake.

In a video message posted on his X handle, he stated that his remarks are being manipulated and misinterpreted to suit the interests of people who want to gain from any controversy.

"My tweet happened in a wrong state of mind under stress. And further, now it is getting manipulated and misinterpreted to suit the interests of people who want to gain from any controversy," ANI reported, quoting Kedia.

I request @RajThackeray Ji to consider my humble submission. pic.twitter.com/i8zGszgNtW — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 5, 2025

Kedia said he overreacted after coming under mental pressure from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi.

"Having come under pressure mentally from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting. I realised I must take back my overreactions and withdraw," he said.

Kedia also expressed hope that people will soon realise that it is better to encourage people to speak in Marathi rather than frightening them.

"I have realized my mistake, and I wish to correct it unequivocally. The concerned people may also hopefully consider someday soon that instead of frightening people, if you provide us encouragement, it will help us overcome our hesitations in achieving fluency in the Marathi language more rapidly, as we will be fearlessly using it more and more. Of course, the tweet that I made was out of haste, out of stress," ANI reported, quoting Kedia.

Raj Thackeray's Reaction

Earlier today, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said everyone should know Marathi, but people should not be beaten for not speaking it.

"Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, they must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don’t speak Marathi. But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

"I tell you one more thing: if you beat someone, don’t make a video of the incident. Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up; you don’t need to tell everyone that you have beaten someone," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

CM Fadnavis Warning

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned that the state government would not tolerate hooliganism in the name of language.

This incident comes amid a recent controversy over the assault of a food stall owner in Thane after he reportedly refused to speak in Marathi.

Thane Food Stall Incident

A group of men assaulted a food stall owner on Tuesday for refusing to speak in Marathi.