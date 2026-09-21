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5 priorities, 1 mission: CM Mann’s big 5 push to make Punjab drug-free

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s five-pillar anti-drug strategy combines police action, education, youth engagement, community vigilance, and healthcare to curb drug trafficking, prevent addiction and expand rehabilitation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
5 priorities, 1 mission: CM Mann’s big 5 push to make Punjab drug-free

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Zee Media Bureau

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5 priorities, 1 mission: CM Mann’s big 5 push to make Punjab drug-free
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