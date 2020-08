MUMBAI: A five-storey building collapsed in Mahad city in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday (August 24). According to reports, the incident took place on Monday evening and close to 50 people are feared to be trapped inside the structure.

The building is said to have been erected some 10-year-old.

Meanwhile, an NDRF team has been rushed from Pune to carry out the rescue operation and evacuated people from the site.