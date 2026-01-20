At least five women lost their lives and several others were injured after a car was involved in a road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, police said. The owner of the vehicle has been taken into custody, news agency ANI reported.

After the accident, relatives of the victims staged a road blockade, demanding strict action against those responsible. The incident occurred on Monday in the Barela area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said that five women died in the tragic accident in Barela.

The officer added that the authorities have decided to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families. He said the grieving families, who were protesting at the site, demanded maximum compensation. With approval from the state government, the District Collector has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for people with minor injuries.

He further stated that the accused would be arrested soon. The injured are receiving proper medical care at a private hospital, the vehicle involved has been seized, and the vehicle owner is currently in police custody. Legal action will follow shortly.