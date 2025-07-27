Advertisement
NOIDA ACCIDENT

5-Year-Old Girl Dies, Two Critically Injured After BMW Hits Scooter In Noida

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl lost her life, and two men sustained critical injuries after a speeding BMW collided with a scooter in Noida’s Sector 30 on Saturday night, according to police.

The vehicle involved has been seized, and two individuals, Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, identified as students, have been taken into custody, Noida Police confirmed.

The injured, Gul Mohammad and his brother-in-law Raja, are currently hospitalized and remain in critical condition. Police said the accident occurred while Gul Mohammad was taking his daughter to a hospital for a checkup.

Authorities have launched an investigation to piece together the exact circumstances of the crash, including whether the accused were driving under the influence or recklessly. Officials have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

This tragedy came just a day after another fatal road accident was reported in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area.

On Saturday evening, three young men riding a scooty were struck by an unidentified vehicle near the Sadopur canal while en route to Dadri. All three sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Mohan Swaroop Hospital in Dadri. Two of them, Faizan and Anas, died during treatment, while the third remains in critical condition.

Police are currently searching for the unidentified vehicle involved in the Greater Noida hit-and-run and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

