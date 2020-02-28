5-year-old girl raped by family acquaintance in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man known to her family in Kendrapara district, police said on Friday.

The suspect has been detained for allegedly committing the crime on Thursday night, Inspector of Pattamundai police station Rakesh Tripathy said.

Though no complaint has been lodged in this connection, the police launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous phone call, Tripathy said. Both the girl and the suspect were medically examined.

The man has been booked under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC.