हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

5-year-old girl raped by family acquaintance in Odisha's Kendrapara

The suspect has been detained for allegedly committing the crime on Thursday night, Inspector of Pattamundai police station Rakesh Tripathy said.

5-year-old girl raped by family acquaintance in Odisha&#039;s Kendrapara
Representational Image

Kendrapara: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man known to her family in Kendrapara district, police said on Friday.

The suspect has been detained for allegedly committing the crime on Thursday night, Inspector of Pattamundai police station Rakesh Tripathy said.

Though no complaint has been lodged in this connection, the police launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous phone call, Tripathy said. Both the girl and the suspect were medically examined.

The man has been booked under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. 

Tags:
OdishaKendrappaRakesh TripathyrapePOCSO
Next
Story

March-May period likely to be warmer than normal: IMD

Must Watch

PT6M43S

FSL team arrives at Tahir Hussain's residence to collect evidence