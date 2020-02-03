हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghulam Nabi Azad

50-60 crore Indians wouldn't even know their parents' date of birth: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday attacked the central government over National Population Register (NPR) and said that around 50 to 60 crore citizens of this country would not even know their parents` date of birth.

50-60 crore Indians wouldn&#039;t even know their parents&#039; date of birth: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday attacked the central government over National Population Register (NPR) and said that around 50 to 60 crore citizens of this country would not even know their parents` date of birth.

Azad along with the party leader Anand Sharma and leaders from DMK, NCP, RJD, CPM, CPI and TMC gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "prevailing situation in the country".

Azad said, "Ever since Citizenship Amendment Bill became an Act, the central government on different occasions, said that after this NPR and NRC will come. NPR was done earlier also, but the questions asked in it were usual. BJP is presenting the NPR in a wrong way as it is presenting it in the name of Hindu and Muslim.

He also added that the Bhartiya Janta Party-led central government is dragging people into all these things as they did not fulfil any of their promises.

Tags:
Ghulam Nabi AzadNPRNRCCAA
Next
Story

Recovery of modern US-made assault rifles from terrorists alarms security forces

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Exclusive interview of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on consistent firing on Anti-CAA Protesters