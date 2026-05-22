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NewsIndiaHeatwave alert: India inexplicably claims all 50 of the hottest cities on earth right now | Check list
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Heatwave alert: India inexplicably claims all 50 of the hottest cities on earth right now | Check list

Heatwave alert: In an unprecedented weather anomaly, India completely monopolized the global top-50 hottest cities list on Friday morning, with Balangir in Odisha peaking at a blistering 45°C as a massive 'heat dome' smothers the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Heatwave alert: India inexplicably claims all 50 of the hottest cities on earth right now | Check listA girl covers herself completely with a cloth to shield against the scorching heat while walking along a street on a summer day. (Photo: IANS)

Heatwave alert: In what was a shocking climate development, the full 50 hottest cities in the world, as recorded on Friday morning, were found only within India. In an unparalleled, record-busting heatwave, the thermometer in most Indian northern, central, and eastern parts of India had climbed to well above 40°C even before the afternoon sun had reached its zenith.

According to information provided by live weather and air quality tracker AQI.in, all global positions for the world's hottest locations were occupied by Indian cities as recorded at 10:50 AM IST. The small Indian town of Balangir, which hails from western Odisha, held the number one slot in the worldwide thermal standings with a temperature reading of 45°C.

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North and central grid: Maximums touch 44°C

Immediately after Balangir came Chandrapur (Maharashtra) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) clocking 44°C readings. Most other global top-50 slots were also occupied by an impressive number of towns hailing from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Indeed, the worldwide ranking in real-time shows how extensive is the geographical reach of the current climatic pattern. As much as half of the list is comprised by the single state of Uttar Pradesh, where historic cities such as Varanasi, Banda, Bareilly and Ayodhya are recording daily temperatures ranging between 42°C and 43°C just before noon time.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Two minor sisters trapped in parked car suffocate to death amid extreme heatwave in Alwar | SHOCKING VIDEO

Global thermal map: May 22

  •   Balangir (Odisha)        ----> 45°C [Worldwide Rank #1]
  •   Chandrapur (Maharashtra) ----> 44°C [Worldwide Rank #2]
  •   Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)----> 44°C [Worldwide Rank #3]
  •   Indo-Gangetic Matrix     ----> 42°C - 43°C (Varanasi, Ayodhya, Banda)
  •   GLOBAL ENTRY PROFILE     ----> 100% Indian (Ranks 1 - 50)

Meteorologists monitor huge 'heat dome' enveloping the subcontinent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released urgent red and orange alerts in several states and warned that heat wave conditions will trap north-western and central India for the rest of the week.

According to climatologists, the unprecedented pressure is being caused by the following combination:

  • Continuous inflow of hot, dry north-westerlies.
  • Cloudless, sunny weather promoting solar radiation penetration.
  • Delayed monsoon rains in the vast Indo-Gangetic plains.

It can be said to have shown itself through the development of a "heat dome" enveloping the subcontinent. This heat funnel stretches uninterrupted from the state of Odisha down through Chhattisgarh, dipping into Maharashtra's Vidarbha district—which has seen numerous pockets exceed the mark of 46°C this past week—and up into Delhi NCR, where the IMD is expecting temperatures to touch 45°C in just a few days.

Health warning as hospitalisations surge

Given the extreme weather patterns, several health warnings have been issued to the citizens of the affected states as the state's government hospitals see a large number of patients who exhibit symptoms of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke.

State authorities have instructed that citizens keep themselves out of direct sunlight for five continuous hours from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily, aggressively hydrate themselves, and take precautionary measures to protect themselves, including workers, kids, and senior citizens.

While local experts say that the Titlagarh-Balangir belt in Western Odisha is no stranger to the summer months due to their extremely harsh climate, it does come as a shock to see a whole nation occupy the top 50 spots in the Global Heat Index.

ALSO READDelhi heatwave: City records warmest night in 14 years; IMD issues orange alert for NCR

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