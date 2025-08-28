50-Minute Call With Engineers, Then US F-35 Fighter Jet Crashed | Watch

The recent crash of an F-35 fighter jet at an airbase in Alaska has raised serious questions about the reliability of the aircraft. The incident took place on January 28, when an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the jet spiraling toward the runway before erupting in flames, while the pilot parachutes safely to the ground.

Pilot’s Mid-Air Troubleshooting Efforts

While trying to fix the malfunction in the air, the pilot found that the aircraft was responding as if it were already on the ground. To solve this problem, he contacted five Lockheed Martin engineers on a 50-minute call while circling near the base. The pilot also attempted two "touch-and-go" landings to fix the jammed forward gear, but both attempts failed and the landing gear locked completely. The jet's sensors continued to register it on the ground, causing the plane to spin out of control and forcing the pilot to eject.

Hydraulic System Failure Identified as Cause

US Air Force investigations revealed that water contamination in the hydraulic systems of the nose and main landing gear prevented proper deployment, ultimately causing the crash. The official report highlights not only technical flaws but also flaws in decision-making and program management. Just a few days later, a similar malfunction involving hydraulic icing was also reported at the same base.

Series of Crashes in US

Lockheed Martin's F-35 program has long been under scrutiny for its high cost and alleged compromises in production standards. In the past two years, there have been at least three F-35 crashes in the US, one in Alaska in January 2025, another in California in July 2025 and a third in New Mexico in 2024. In all cases, the pilots ejected safely, but each incident has fueled criticism of the jet's reliability.

F-35 Jet Kerala Incident

These problems are not limited to the US. In June 2025, a British Royal Navy F-35B aircraft made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a suspected hydraulic system malfunction and low fuel. The aircraft remained in India for almost a month before being allowed to fly after successful repairs and safety checks.

What is the F-35 Fighter Jet?

The F-35 is a multirole fighter aircraft designed for both air superiority and strike missions. It also has electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. It has short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, enabling it to operate from aircraft carriers and in challenging, resource-limited environments.