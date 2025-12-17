NewsIndiaBREAKING | Delhi Smog Crisis: 50% Work-From-Home Mandated For Offices; Strict Penalties For Non-Compliance
BREAKING | Delhi Smog Crisis: 50% Work-From-Home Mandated For Offices; Strict Penalties For Non-Compliance
Delhi mandated 50% work-from-home for all offices as air quality hits 'Severe+'. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa warns of fines up to Rs 5 lakh. Read rules.
In a major move to curb soaring pollution levels and reduce vehicular emissions, the Delhi government has officially mandated a 50% "Work From Home" (WFH) policy for all government and private offices. The directive, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, comes as the city’s air quality remains stuck in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' categories.
