BREAKING | Delhi Smog Crisis: 50% Work-From-Home Mandated For Offices; Strict Penalties For Non-Compliance

In a major move to curb soaring pollution levels and reduce vehicular emissions, the Delhi government has officially mandated a 50% "Work From Home" (WFH) policy for all government and private offices. The directive, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, comes as the city’s air quality remains stuck in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' categories.

