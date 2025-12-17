Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996939https://zeenews.india.com/india/50-percent-wfh-mandate-pollution-fines-manjinder-singh-sirsa-2996939.html
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Delhi Smog Crisis: 50% Work-From-Home Mandated For Offices; Strict Penalties For Non-Compliance
DELHI POLLUTION

BREAKING | Delhi Smog Crisis: 50% Work-From-Home Mandated For Offices; Strict Penalties For Non-Compliance

Delhi mandated 50% work-from-home for all offices as air quality hits 'Severe+'. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa warns of fines up to Rs 5 lakh. Read rules.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Delhi Smog Crisis: 50% Work-From-Home Mandated For Offices; Strict Penalties For Non-ComplianceREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a major move to curb soaring pollution levels and reduce vehicular emissions, the Delhi government has officially mandated a 50% "Work From Home" (WFH) policy for all government and private offices. The directive, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, comes as the city’s air quality remains stuck in the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' categories.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Venezuela Tensions
Trump Pushes Venezuela To Edge: US Strikes Three Boats At Sea - What's His Aim
electronics
Best Solo Microwave Ovens for Quick, Easy, and Healthy Home Cooking
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces for Women That Add Meaning to Everyday Style
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Fallout: US F-16 Repair Package Reveals Pakistan’s Real Dama
PM Modi Ethiopia visit
Ethiopian PM Drives PM Modi To Science Museum In Unique Diplomatic Gesture
Women's fashion
Bodycon Dresses That Redefine Confidence and Everyday Glamour
gold plated earrings
Gold-Plated Earrings to Elevate Your Festive and Everyday Style
Maharashtra
NCP Favours Contesting BMC Polls As Mahayuti Partner; Claims 50 Seats
Pakistan
How Fear Reshaped Pakistan’s Peoples Party — & Hollowed Out The Bhutto Legacy
SC ruling
‘Ceased To Exist In Reality’: SC Dissolves 25-Year-Old Marriage