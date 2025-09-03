50% Rise Since 2020: Why Indian Women Are Turning Into Confident Investors

New Delhi: Indian women for generations have managed their money silently and carefully. Some hid rupee notes in rice tins or kitchen jars, while others folded cash into the lining of old saree boxes. These were not investments in the traditional sense, but acts of protection, security and pride.

Today, a different kind of financial story is unfolding. Across India, more women than ever before are turning their savings into investments. They are not only participating in financial markets, they are doing it with purpose.

They are setting clear goals, asking better questions, choosing trusted advisors and taking charge of their financial futures. This is no longer a niche trend. It is a growing cultural shift that is changing the face of investing in India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to FinEdge, a digital wealth management platform, only 18% of new investors were women back in 2012. Today, that number has climbed to 42%.

In the past three years, women’s participation in investing has increased by 50%. Financial experts now believe that women will make up more than half of all new investors in India by 2028.

This represents how women are viewing money, independence and long-term planning. They are no longer waiting for fathers, brothers or husbands to manage their wealth. They are stepping in, taking control and building financial security on their own terms.

What’s Fueling The Change

Several factors are driving this shift. More women are now working, earning steady incomes and becoming financially independent.

As their financial awareness grows, so does their focus on long-term planning. For many, retirement planning has become a top priority.

According to FinEdge data, nearly 31% of women investors rank retirement as their main investment goal, just behind saving for their children’s education.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in family structures and an increase in separations and divorces have also played a role. These factors have made financial independence feel more urgent than ever.

Interestingly, women investors are not shying away from risk. Around 87% of their systematic investment plans (SIPs) are in equity funds that are known for market-linked risks. This rate is nearly equal to that of men.

The numbers show that women are investing with both courage and clarity.

Advice That Feels Human

For many women, the journey into investing has been guided by trust-based relationships with financial advisors. They prefer working with professionals who are empathetic, non-pushy and focused on long-term planning rather than quick sales. In fact, trust and understanding matter as much as financial returns.

Some firms have noticed and adapted this. In several advisory companies, over 85% of financial advisors are now women. This has made the process more approachable for first-time female investors.

Technology has added another layer of support. Digital investment platforms now offer easy access, transparent goal tracking and real-time dashboards. These tools have made investing more accessible and less intimidating.

Together, these human and tech-driven approaches are helping women move from being cautious savers to confident and informed investors.

Younger Women, Earlier Starts

Data shows that women are beginning their investment journeys earlier than men. The average woman investor in India is 38.7 years old. For men, the average is slightly higher at 40.3 years.

The most active female investor group falls between the ages of 30 and 40, often balancing child-related expenses with retirement goals.

This earlier start is crucial. It allows them to benefit from the power of compounding over time, something many in the previous generation did not experience.

Stories That Show The Shift

The broader shift can be seen in individual journeys. Kusum Sharma, 53, a resident of Delhi, began investing in 2017. She took her first steps after speaking with colleagues and driven by a need to have funds that were separate from her joint account with her husband. She also wanted financial privacy from her in-laws.

After her husband passed away two years ago, those investments became her safety net.

Today, she is funding her daughter Sonal’s postgraduate studies abroad and preparing for her son Shubh’s future. “I was scared in the beginning, but now I know I can stand on my own,” she says.

While growing up, she recalls, she often heard that money matters were not for women. But that belief no longer holds her back.

In Shillong, 64-year-old entrepreneur Virgiliancy Dhakar started investing at the age of 53. She had no formal financial knowledge but wanted an early retirement that allowed her to travel and live life on her terms.

Ten years later, she has become a disciplined investor. Her goal to retire by 2027 remains the same. Her experience shows that age and location do not limit financial transformation.

In Bengaluru, 30-year-old Radhika Belapurkar began her investing journey with Rs 1,500 during her law school years. By 2023, she had saved enough for a down payment on her first home. She continues to invest monthly to reduce her loan burden.

Now a homemaker and mother to a one-year-old son, she says that investing is part of her identity. “I grew up watching my mother saving money. That habit stayed with me. Initially when I started investing, it was dad who would help me, but now I know that my husband can depend on me for financial backing if there is an emergency,” she says.

Radhika represents a growing group of women who are contributing to household wealth, even without formal employment.

Across Generations And Geographies

Similar stories are unfolding in other parts of the country and even abroad.

Rita Saxena began investing at the age of 51. By her early 60s, she had built a reliable retirement fund.

Singapore-based Vijayasri Choudhari invests 20% of her income. She is already guiding her teenage son on how to manage money and build healthy financial habits.

These stories show that financial empowerment is not tied to age, geography or profession. It is a mindset, one that is spreading quietly but steadily.

A Cultural Shift In Motion

The journey from rice jars to mutual funds suggests that it is not only about money. It is about control, dignity and future readiness.

Women are no longer waiting for permission to plan. They are not hesitating to take financial decisions and not holding back from learning, experimenting or building wealth.

They are investing for their families, their freedom and themselves. This change is not loud. It is not flashy. But it is steady and powerful.

The rise of women investors in India is like a revolution and rewriting the story of money inside Indian homes.