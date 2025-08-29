New Delhi: A recent report by US financial services firm Jefferies reveals that the sharp 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods are largely rooted in President Donald Trump’s "personal pique" after New Delhi refused to allow him to mediate in its long-standing conflict with Pakistan.

The report claims Trump’s desire to position himself as a global peacemaker, potentially even a Nobel Peace Prize candidate, was thwarted when India stuck to its long-standing policy of rejecting third-party intervention in its disputes with Pakistan.

This diplomatic rebuff, coupled with longstanding disagreements over agricultural trade, has resulted in a dramatic cooling of the once-strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

“Tariffs are primarily the consequence of the American president's personal pique that he was not allowed to play a role in seeking to end the long-running acrimony between India and Pakistan,” Jefferies said.

The United States imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian exports, the highest among its trading partners, with the full range of levies taking effect on 27 August. According to Jefferies, this marked a sharp downturn in what had been a steadily growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

“India has never accepted third-party intervention in its relations with Pakistan, and this remains a ‘red line’ despite the economic costs of depriving the 47th American president of one of his opportunities to win the Nobel Peace Prize,” the report noted.

Trump, known for his flair for political drama, repeatedly claimed credit for preventing a “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, alleging he used tariff threats to push both nations toward a ceasefire. However, India has consistently maintained that any ceasefire was arranged directly through dialogue with Pakistan, not because of American pressure.

Earlier in the year, Trump again floated the idea of mediating over Kashmir, triggering a strong reaction from India, which sees any external involvement in the matter as unacceptable.

Beyond geopolitics, the report identified another major hurdle in Indo-US ties: agriculture. While Washington has been pressing New Delhi to open up its agricultural and dairy sectors to American imports, Indian leaders across the political spectrum have resisted such moves.

“No Indian government, including the current one, is willing to open up the agriculture sector to imports because of the severe consequences it would have on millions of people,” Jefferies stated.

With nearly 250 million farmers and agricultural workers depending on the sector, which employs around 40% of India’s workforce, the stakes are high. As a result, a long-discussed bilateral trade deal, in negotiation since March, remains stalled.

Jefferies concluded that India’s steadfast refusal to compromise on its core principles, both in terms of diplomacy and domestic economic protection, denied Trump a chance at international recognition and left him nursing a bruised ego.

The resulting tension has led to a noticeable strain in relations between the two democracies, even as the US continues to see India as a key strategic ally in countering China’s growing influence in the region.