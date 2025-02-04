500 Detained After Kulgam Terror Attack, Kashmir On High Alert

Security forces have launched a major crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir after the Kulgam terror attack. More than 500 people have been detained for questioning in Kulgam and nearby areas.

The attack took place on Monday afternoon in Behibagh village, South Kashmir. Terrorists targeted former Territorial Army soldier Manzoor Ahmed Wage and his family. Wage died, while his wife Aina Akhtar (32) and a 13-year-old girl, Sania Hameed, sustained leg injuries. Both are stable and undergoing treatment.

Hours after the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted overnight raids across the valley. Those detained include suspected terrorist associates, former militants, and individuals with past links to terrorism.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a post by its media wing, "Jhelum Media House," TRF stated, "The Kulgam incident is a clear message to all those who are serving or retired and they will have to pay the price for their bad deeds. It doesn't matter where you are or who you are with! You will be found."

A senior police officer said, "We have launched a massive crackdown in the valley to identify and nab those linked to the terror network. More than 500 suspects have been detained for questioning to prevent any other such attack and nab yesterday's attackers."

Police sources warn of further attacks on retired security personnel in Kashmir. Security forces are on high alert across the region to prevent more incidents.