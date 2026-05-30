500 Kashmiri youth join Indian Army as 538 agniveers pass out after training

In a major moment of pride, 538 Agniveers, including around 500 youths from Kashmir, were formally inducted into the Indian Army after completing 44 weeks of rigorous military training at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre in Srinagar.

The newly inducted soldiers took an oath to serve the nation and protect it from enemies, calling it the fulfillment of their dreams. “We are proud that we are now part of this elite force and our dreams have come true,” several Agniveers from Kashmir said after the ceremony.

The passing-out parade of the 7th batch of Agniveers was held in a colorful and patriotic atmosphere at the parade ground of the JAKLI Regimental Centre. The event reflected the spirit of military discipline, integrity, and national service, while upholding the traditions of the Indian Army.

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Out of the 538 Agniveers inducted into the Army, around 500 belonged to the 10 districts of Kashmir. Army officials described the development as a strong message of national unity and commitment among the youth of the Valley.

The parade was presided over by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 16 Corps, Lieutenant General P.K. Mishra, who attended the event along with several senior Army officials. Addressing the newly inducted soldiers, the GOC congratulated them and wished them success in their future military careers.

The ceremony came at a time when the country has witnessed recent terrorist attacks, making the parade not just a ceremonial event but also a strong symbol of India’s resolve against adversity and terrorism.

Emotional scenes unfolded after the parade when families met the newly inducted soldiers following nearly 44 weeks of tough training. Parents, siblings, and relatives were seen celebrating the achievement with pride and joy. Some parents were also presented with special medals of honour in recognition of dedicating their sons to the service of the nation.

Family members expressed happiness and pride, saying their dreams had finally come true. The Agniveers pledged loyalty to the country and vowed to protect the nation from all enemies.

As the final salute echoed across the parade ground and the Tricolour fluttered high, the event sent out a strong message that the youth of Kashmir are moving towards a brighter future while standing shoulder to shoulder in service of the nation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, known for its distinguished service history including its contributions during the Kargil War, marked the induction of the new batch as another important chapter in the region’s military legacy.

The event also included the attestation ceremony, during which the recruits were officially made soldiers in the presence of the national anthem and regimental songs. The Agniveers said they were ready to serve the nation in every role assigned to them.

The passing-out parade marked the culmination of intensive training under the Agneepath recruitment scheme launched by the Government of India. Under the scheme, Agniveers serve in the armed forces for four years, after which selected candidates are retained in the Army based on merit.