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500% tariff threat gone? Revised US Russia sanctions bill brings relief for India, China – What changed in proposed legislation

Revised Russia sanctions bill cuts maximum tariff threat on third-party buyers from 500% to 100%, offering some relief to major Russian energy customers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
500% tariff threat gone? Revised US Russia sanctions bill brings relief for India, China – What changed in proposed legislation

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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