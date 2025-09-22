UP: The incident took place in a busy road outside a restaurant in Agra wherein two men came out of their four wheeler and called a girl, while she was with her friend and reportedly made obscene gestures, along with offering her 5000 rupees to go along with them. When she refused, one of them threatened and pulled out a pistol and pointed towards her.

The man was later identified as Shyamveer Choudhary, a government school teacher carrying out this shameful act. However, the identity of another man is hidden.

In Agra, a girl was standing outside a restaurant. Two youths called out to her from a car.



They offered 5 thousand rupees and asked her to go with them. When the girl refused, he pulled out a pistol. The girl didn't lose courage. The accused, Shyamvir Singh, was caught. pic.twitter.com/Q4nzQDQkk September 22, 2025

In a video of this incident that went viral, he was seen forcibly pulling and inappropriately touching her while the victim was heard shouting loudly, trying to resist and pushing him away, while bystanders watch in shock and fear. Witness said the ordeal lasted several minutes, with the second unidentified man reportedly standing nearby, seemingly preventing anyone from intervening.

The incident has sparked outrage across social media, with users condemning the act and demanding strict action against Choudhary. Local authorities confirmed that a complaint has been lodged and that the teacher has been taken into custody for questioning. Police have also launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the second individual involved.

Agra police have stated that the case will be investigated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, assault, and harassment. The government has also initiated internal inquiries into Choudhary’s conduct, given his position as a public servant and educator.

As per the FPJ report, a victim said, "This man was torturing me by showing me a pistol. He said will you come with me for Rs 5,000." She fought back, kicking the accused and managing to seize his car keys. The struggle continued as the man, pistol in hand, threatened her further. He eventually fled, avoiding running her over with the car.

The police have detained the accused, identified as Shyamveer Singh, a teacher at a school in Baldev, Mathura. After the incident, his licensed pistol and car were seized, reportedly.