Delhi Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the third instalment of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections on Saturday. To woo voters, the saffron party has promised not to stop the ongoing welfare schemes if it forms government in Delhi.

During the manifesto launch, Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital, it will take steps to boost self-employment and transparently fill 50,000 government posts. In the final installment of its manifesto, the BJP promises to give people full ownership rights, including the right to buy, sell, and build in 1,700 unauthorised colonies.

Amit Shah also stated that after coming to power in Delhi, the BJP will clean the Yamuna river in three years. During the election campaign in Delhi the BJP has been cornering the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its failure to clean Yamuna.

During the manifesto launch, Amit Shah said that the BJP will implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in its first Cabinet meeting after forming government in Delhi. Taking a swipe at the AAP government in Delhi, Shah said that the manifesto of the saffron party does not contain hollow promises and it lists work to be done in Delhi.

Giving account of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government spent Rs 41,000 crore on building roads, Rs 15,000 Cr on laying railway lines, and Rs 21,000 Cr on airport in the national capital. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.