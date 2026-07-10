Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /52% lack birth certificates: Owaisi demands Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana amid SIR

52% lack birth certificates: Owaisi demands Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana amid SIR

Citing data from five states, AIMIM President noted that nearly 52 per cent of poor people do not possess birth certificates, while 42 per cent lack both caste and domicile certificates.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
52% lack birth certificates: Owaisi demands Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana amid SIR
Image Credit: After Karnataka, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demands PRC for Telangana residents. (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IRCTC’s revamped website gets four key features; Railways says crackdown against Tatkal booking bots continues
IRCTC19 min ago
2
Chunky Panday45 min ago
3
Spain wildfires54 min ago
4
Smriti Mandhana1 hr ago
5
Varun Tej1 hr ago