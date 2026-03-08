52,000 Indians returned from West Asia since March 1; says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued an update on the ongoing situation in West Asia. Mentioning the safe return of over 52,000 Indian Nationals, underscoring India’s swift response to the evolving situation.

The statement further stressed that the Government of India’s close monitoring of the situation in West Asia and the Gulf, with a sharp focus on the welfare of Indians stranded during transit or short visits.

"The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains our utmost priority," the statement added, highlighting ongoing engagement with regional governments to assist those in need.

In the wake of partial airspace reopenings, Indian and foreign airlines have ramped up commercial and non-scheduled flights.

Between March 1 and 7, 52,000 Indians flew back home, including 32,107 on Indian carriers. Additional flights are scheduled in the coming days to facilitate more returns, stated MEA.

The Ministry also highlighted that Indian missions across the region have issued detailed advisories and activated 24x7 helplines to address concerns.

For areas without commercial flights, nationals are urged to contact the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate for guidance on available options.

MEA urged all Indians in the region to adhere to local authority guidelines and advisories to ensure their safety.

India has a large diaspora presence in West Asia, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, where millions of expatriates form a vital economic and social link.

Facing heightened security risks with the evolving situation, including conflicts involving Iran, Israel, which have disrupted travel and heightened safety concerns. The Indian government has prioritised its welfare through evacuations and advisories.

Situation inWest Asia erupted on February 28, 2026, after US-Israel strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and targeted nuclear sites.

Iran retaliated with missiles and drones, striking Israel, US bases, and Gulf states, including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, leading to airspace closures.

Underscoring the security of Indian Nationals stranded in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs activated a Special Control Room, 24x7 embassy helplines, and detailed advisories urging compliance with local guidelines.







