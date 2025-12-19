53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY

As part of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, a delegation of 53 participants visited Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India, to explore India’s approach to integrating Yoga with Modern Science and Medicine.

During the visit, Prof. (Dr.) Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, delivered a presentation highlighting the Institute’s key activities and initiatives. Emphasising the versatility of ancient Indian traditions, Prof. (Dr.) Samagandi emphasised the seamless integration of Yoga with modern medicine and vital sectors like defence and education. He highlighted that, consistent with WHO’s mandate for Universal Health Coverage, Yoga stands out among India’s Ayush systems for its unique ability to integrate into every facet of contemporary science.

Defining the true essence of the practice, Prof. Samagandi stated, “Yoga is not about a ‘workout,’ but a ‘work-in.’ It is not merely about the bending of the body, but the bonding of the mind and body.”

The delegation later participated in a Y-Break session, which is one of the top-performing modules on iGOT Karmayogi, benefiting over 33 lakhs+ Indian govt. Officials. The delegation also witnessed a Yoga fusion performance presented by students of MDNIY along with other programmes.

The interaction session provided an opportunity for delegates to gain first-hand insight into India’s institutional approach to Yoga as a component of Traditional Medicine within public health systems.

The delegates responded positively to the visit. Kinga Jamphel, Director General, Ministry of Health, Royal Govt. of Bhutan, stated, “We came to understand how MDNIY has strengthened in various areas like Research and Yoga Therapy over the years, especially in the treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). For us, this visit was a valuable learning experience, and we are also looking forward to the collaboration.”

Sharing his insights, Dr Tibo Jean-Marie Compaore stated, “We have a traditional medicine centre in Burkina Faso, and back home, I will explain my experience in MDNIY. I am very happy that the WHO has brought in this global summit on Traditional Medicine.”

The delegates also visited the Institute’s WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine (Yoga), operational under WHO SEARO since April 2013. Recently redesignated for the 2025–2029 term, the Centre aligns its initiatives with the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034.

In the guided tour of the Institute, the delegates visited the various facilities in MDNIY, viz. NABH-accredited OPD, Research Wing and Library. Md. Taiyab Alam, C&DO, MDNIY and Dr I. N. Acharya, Programme Officer, MDNIY, were present along with other faculty members and staff of MDNIY during the programme.

The visit reinforced key themes of the Summit, including the importance of institutional models that responsibly integrate Traditional Medicine into health systems, grounded in evidence, governance and equity.

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine is being jointly hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India, in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from Dec 17-19, 2025, under the theme “Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-Being.” Over the next three days, Ministers, policymakers, global health leaders, researchers, experts, industry representatives and practitioners from across the world will discuss the future of global healthcare and Traditional Medicine.